The upcoming and new smartphone , Oppo K10, to feature a 16MP selfie camera and 50MP triple rear camera set up. Oppo new online-only smartphone K-series will debut in India on March 23. It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced K-series for the mid-segment buyers and will be available for purchase through online e-commerce platforms and through company’s website as well.

On top of Snapdragon chipset, the new K-series smartphone, K10, will also come with RAM expansion technology that gets virtual memory when required. Oppo K10 will be the first smartphone under this new series.

The Oppo K10 will be launched on March 23 through Flipkart. The company has already created the Notify me page for K10. Along with Oppo K10, the company will be launching a new TWS, Enco Air2 on March 23.

The two colour variants of Oppo K10 can be seen on the micro page created. It will come with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Oppo K10 uses the punch hole display design that houses the selfie lens.

Oppo K10 is believed to land in the budget segment and for that it has to have features like that. For example, Oppo K10 is likely to use a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger. Possibilities are that it will come with Android 11 out of the box. Oppo K10 is going to get a minimum 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage if it has to win the budget segment users and competition.

Meanwhile, the new Oppo TWS, Enco Air2 will get a 13.4mm dynamic driver and three equalizer modes. The company claims it to offer 24 hours of playback.

