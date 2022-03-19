Oppo K10 to feature 50MP triple camera set up. All expected features

Oppo K10 is believed to land in the budget segment and for that it has to have features like that. For example, Oppo K10 is likely to use a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger. Possibilities are that it will come with Android 11 out of the box. Oppo K10 is going to get a minimum 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage if it has to win the budget segment users and competition.