Oppo has unveiled its first foldable smartphone, Find N , in the Chinese market. The flagship foldable smartphone was unveiled today in two RAM versions at the ongoing Oppo Inno Day 2021. The two day event saw other innovations from the Chinese smartphone maker such as the Air Glass, MariSilicon X imaging NPU. The Oppo Find N will be available later this month for the buyers in Mainland China. Oppo has not yet confirmed its India launch yet. It will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Oppo Find N features a 5.49-inch OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio on the front. The inner punch hole folding display, known as Serene Display, is 7.1 inch wide when unfolded. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, has LTPO technology, offers 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also comes with an 8.4:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo Find N features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

In the optics, Oppo Find N ships with triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the outer screen, and another 32MP lens on the inner screen.

The Oppo Find N is priced at CNY 7,699 (nearly ₹92,100) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM option carries a price tag of CNY 8,999 (around ₹1,07,600). The phone has gone on pre-bookings in China starting today. The sale will begin there from December 23. It is available in Black, Purple, and White coloursin China.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.