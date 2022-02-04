Oppo has today launched the Reno7 series in India. The camera-centric smartphones; Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno7 5G, were launched along with Oppo Watch Free and Oppo Enco M32. Surprisingly, Oppo continues to use the 90Hz refresh rate in both these smartphones. Both these phones use MediaTek chipsets. Both, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G, and the Watch Free, Enco M32 will sell on Flipkart apart from offline retail stores.

Specifications:

Processors

Both, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno7 5G, use MediaTek chipsets. The Reno7 Pro 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset while the Reno7 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. They also feature RAM expansion technology in which you can get virtual memory for heavy usage.

Storage

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G gets 12GB RAM and 256 internal storage whereas the Reno7 5G ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal space.

OS

Both these Reno7 series smartphones get ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

Cameras

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G uses triple lenses setup at the rear. It has a main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro uses a Sony IMX709 sensor of 32MP for selfies.

Similarly, the Reno7 5G gets a 64MP main lens coupled with an 8MP wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It too gets a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery

Oppo has packed both the Reno7 series smartphones with 4,500mAh batteries along with a 65W fast charger.

Display

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate while the Reno7 5G gest a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with same refresh rate.

Enco M32

Oppo launched its Enco M32 neckbands in black earlier this year and has now unveiled a new green colour variant. The Bluetooth neckband earphones boast AI call-noise-reduction algorithm, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and 10mm drivers.

Watch Free

Oppo also launched its new smartwatch, the Watch Free, with sleep monitoring feature.

Price and Availability

The Reno7 Pro 5G will be available on both online and mainline retailers, priced at ₹39,999, while the Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at ₹28,999. The Reno7 Pro 5G will be made available starting February 8 while the Reno7 5G will go on sale starting February 17. Both these phones come in two colour variants; Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

Oppo Enco M32 is priced at ₹1,799 and will be available starting February 9 across leading e-commerce platforms and Oppo store.

