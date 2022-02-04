Oppo launches Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G in India. Know prices, features, availability

The Reno7 Pro 5G will be available on both online and mainline retailers, priced at ₹39,999, while the Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at ₹28,999. The Reno7 Pro 5G will be made available starting February 8 while the Reno7 5G will go on sale starting February 17. Both these phones come in two colour variants; Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

