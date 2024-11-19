Oppo Reno 13 Series launching on November 25: Know what’s coming
Oppo Reno 13 Series will launch next week in China with upgraded specifications and a new design. Here’s everything you need to know.
Oppo Reno 13 Series has been confirmed to launch in China on November 25, 2024. The series is expected to include two models, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. As the launch date nears, the company has started to tease the smartphone’s design, specifications, and features, to keep the hype for the new generation Reno series. The smartphone has also been spotted on several certification websites and tipsters also hint towards a global launch in the coming months. Know more about what Oppo Reno 13 Series has in store for users.