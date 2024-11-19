Oppo Reno 13 Series launching on November 25: Know what’s coming

Oppo Reno 13 Series has been confirmed to launch in China on November 25, 2024. The series is expected to include two models, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. As the launch date nears, the company has started to tease the smartphone’s design, specifications, and features, to keep the hype for the new generation Reno series. The smartphone has also been spotted on several certification websites and tipsters also hint towards a global launch in the coming months. Know more about what Oppo Reno 13 Series has in store for users.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know which model would be the right choice

Oppo Reno 13 Series launch

Oppo is hosting a live event to announce the Oppo Reno 13 Series on November 25. Alongside the new Reno series, the company is also expected to announce Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Enco R3 Pro. Therefore, we have several devices to look forward to at the upcoming launch.

Based on the teaser, the new smartphone series was showcased in the Butterfly Purple colour variant, however, other colours were not revealed. Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 13 will be available in five storage variants in China: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. However, the storage variants for Indian models are not yet revealed.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

Oppo Reno 13 Series: specs, features, and more

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM. For photography, the Reno 13 Pro will likely feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may be backed by an upgraded 5,900mAh battery.

Also read: Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion

The Reno 13 is expected to have a smaller display of 6.59-inch. The smartphone may come with the same MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. However, other details about the base variant model are yet to be determined. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to know what’s coming.

Additionally, the India launch for Oppo Reno 13 Series is expected to take place during January 2025. Therefore, we may see several smartphones launching at the beginning of 2025.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!