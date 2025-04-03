Oppo Reno 14 Pro launch soon: Know about expected upgrades, new features,and more

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is likely to feature a new slimmer design and an additional periscope telephoto camera.

Aishwarya Panda
Published3 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 14 Pro may come with major camera upgrades(Oppo)

At the beginning of the year, Oppo launched the Reno 13 series in India, which gained much popularity for its camera and performance. Now, the company is expected to bring new generation Reno series models in the upcoming months. In a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro's crucial details were tipped, revealing the display, camera, and other features. Therefore, if you have been planning to get an all-rounder smartphone in the mid-range segment, then you may want to wait for the Oppo Reno 14 series launch. Now, know what the Oppo Reno 14 and the Oppo Reno 14 Pro have in store for users.

Advertisement

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

You may be interested in

17% OFF

OPPO F29

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

15% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹27999

₹32999

Get This

11% OFF

Vivo T4X

  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size

₹15930

₹17999

Get This

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size

₹109999

Get This

3% OFF

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size

₹33999

₹34999

Get This

Find more mobile

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: What to expect

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Wiebo, revealing some crucial features of the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 Pro. It was highlighted that the smartphone may come with upgraded durability and better waterproof protection. Therefore, we expect the smartphone to come at least with an IP68 or IP69 rating. Many brands also provide both IP ratings in a single smartphone to provide enhanced dust and water resistance. With the Reno 13 series, Oppo provided IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings.

Design-wise, the Reno 14 Pro could feature a flat-screen display as it has become an ongoing trend. It is also speculated that the new generation will be slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the Reno 13 Pro. Therefore, we can expect some major design enhancements.

Advertisement

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Alongside design changes, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro may get a new periscope telephoto camera, an upgrade from the 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom on the Reno 13 Pro. These are some changes which has been reported so far for upgrades. Now, we simply have to wait a few months to confirm what the Oppo Reno 14 series has in store for users.

As of now, it is too early to make anticipation as we still have a few months left before the launch. Therefore, take the above leak with a grain of salt till the official launch or feature reveals during teasers.

Advertisement

Also read: OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.50000

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyOppo Reno 14 Pro launch soon: Know about expected upgrades, new features,and more
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App