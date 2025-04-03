Oppo Reno 14 Pro launch soon: Know about expected upgrades, new features,and more

At the beginning of the year, Oppo launched the Reno 13 series in India, which gained much popularity for its camera and performance. Now, the company is expected to bring new generation Reno series models in the upcoming months. In a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro's crucial details were tipped, revealing the display, camera, and other features. Therefore, if you have been planning to get an all-rounder smartphone in the mid-range segment, then you may want to wait for the Oppo Reno 14 series launch. Now, know what the Oppo Reno 14 and the Oppo Reno 14 Pro have in store for users.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: What to expect Tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Wiebo, revealing some crucial features of the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 Pro. It was highlighted that the smartphone may come with upgraded durability and better waterproof protection. Therefore, we expect the smartphone to come at least with an IP68 or IP69 rating. Many brands also provide both IP ratings in a single smartphone to provide enhanced dust and water resistance. With the Reno 13 series, Oppo provided IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings.

Design-wise, the Reno 14 Pro could feature a flat-screen display as it has become an ongoing trend. It is also speculated that the new generation will be slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the Reno 13 Pro. Therefore, we can expect some major design enhancements.

Alongside design changes, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro may get a new periscope telephoto camera, an upgrade from the 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom on the Reno 13 Pro. These are some changes which has been reported so far for upgrades. Now, we simply have to wait a few months to confirm what the Oppo Reno 14 series has in store for users.

As of now, it is too early to make anticipation as we still have a few months left before the launch. Therefore, take the above leak with a grain of salt till the official launch or feature reveals during teasers.