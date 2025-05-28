Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: What upgrades are expected so far?

Oppo Reno 14 is launching soon in India. Know what upgrades to expect in comparison to Oppo Reno 13. 

Aishwarya Panda
Published28 May 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Know what the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 will look like during launch.
Know what the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 will look like during launch.(Oppo China)

Oppo is expected to launch new Reno series models, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, in India in the upcoming months. While the launch date is still under wraps, the Oppo Reno 14 series will likely make its debut in July 2025. This news comes just a few months after the launch of the Oppo Reno 13 series, which debuted early in January. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see what upgrades we can expect from the new generation models. Now, to get a greater understanding of what’s coming, we have curated a comparison between the rumoured specifications of the Oppo Reno 14 with the Reno 13 model. This will help buyers to know if the new generation is worth the wait or not. 

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

You may be interested in

Oppo Reno 14

Oppo Reno 14

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • CheckOLED

₹39990

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

Vivo V50 Elite Edition

Vivo V50 Elite Edition

  • Check12 Gb RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • CheckAMOLED
Amazon

₹41999

₹50999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A36

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹33999

₹38999

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹44999

₹52999

Get This

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • CheckIron Gray
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹39990

Check Details

OPPO Reno13 Pro

OPPO Reno13 Pro

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

Check Details

Discount

10% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

₹121999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy F56

Samsung Galaxy F56

  • CheckGreen
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • CheckSuper AMOLED

₹27999

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

Vivo T4X

Vivo T4X

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.72 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹14737

₹17999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: Design and display

Based on the China variant of the Oppo Reno 14 features a new camera module design, featuring a triple camera setup. The rear panel has a crystal glass finish and slimmer bezels on the front, making the smartphone look premium. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 comes with a glass and aluminium build, a square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner. Both smartphones offer three IP ratings, IP69, IP68, and IP66, for water and dust protection.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

For display, the Oppe Reno 14 will likely feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the Reno 13 comes with a similar 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.

Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: Camera

The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 13 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Reno 14 may include a 50MP camera similar to the Reno 13 models. 

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: Performance and battery 

The Oppo Reno 14 will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, similar to the Reno 13 model. It is expected to be paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1. The smartphone will also offer AI features. In terms of lasting performance, the Reno 14 will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery, whereas the Reno 13 has a slightly smaller battery of 5600mAh.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyOppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: What upgrades are expected so far?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.