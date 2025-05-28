Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: What upgrades are expected so far?

Oppo is expected to launch new Reno series models, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, in India in the upcoming months. While the launch date is still under wraps, the Oppo Reno 14 series will likely make its debut in July 2025. This news comes just a few months after the launch of the Oppo Reno 13 series, which debuted early in January. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see what upgrades we can expect from the new generation models. Now, to get a greater understanding of what’s coming, we have curated a comparison between the rumoured specifications of the Oppo Reno 14 with the Reno 13 model. This will help buyers to know if the new generation is worth the wait or not.

Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: Design and display Based on the China variant of the Oppo Reno 14 features a new camera module design, featuring a triple camera setup. The rear panel has a crystal glass finish and slimmer bezels on the front, making the smartphone look premium. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 comes with a glass and aluminium build, a square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner. Both smartphones offer three IP ratings, IP69, IP68, and IP66, for water and dust protection.

For display, the Oppe Reno 14 will likely feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the Reno 13 comes with a similar 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.

Oppo Reno 14 vs Oppo Reno 13: Camera The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 13 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Reno 14 may include a 50MP camera similar to the Reno 13 models.

