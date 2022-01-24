Oppo is going to expand its Reno series with the launch of Reno7 series in India. The Reno7 series may see two new smartphones launching on February 4. It could be Oppo Reno7 5G and Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. The Oppo Reno series smartphones are known to be camera-specific. The Chinese smartphone maker is calling Reno7 series as the Portrait expert which will be made available on the homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart .

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is going to feature Sony’s new 32MP IMX709 selfie sensor with its 50MP IMX766 flagship camera sensor at the rear.

For selfies, in portrait photos, camera algorithms separate the subject in the foreground, detect light sources in the background to produce a soft lens flare and finally, blur the background.

The Reno7 Pro 5G also supports 26 adjustable bokeh levels. Both, the IMX709 and IMX766, support DOL-HDR technology which increases the dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos.

Not much of the detail is available about Reno7 series, but they are expected to get the MediaTek SoC in octa-core formation of probably 6nm technology. Reno7 series will come in different versions, starting with 6GB RAM that could go upto 12GB in the Pro variant. Oppo can ship the Android 12 in the Reno7 series.

Oppo Reno7 series battery size could be between 4,300 mAh to 4,500 mAh along with an 80W fast charger.

Oppo is likely to place it in beyond 35k category with the Pro breaching the 40k mark.

