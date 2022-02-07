Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G goes on sale tomorrow, get it for 22,099

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oppo newly launched smartphone, the Reno7 Pro 5G, will go on sale tomorrow (February 8) on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and is priced at ₹39,999 and is bundled with some launch offers at mainline retailers and on Flipkart. Oppo launched two new smartphones under the Reno7 series. The second phone, Reno7 5G will retail from February 17. You can also get Reno7 Pro 5G on exchange as well. Buyers can get it for around ₹22,099 with Flipkart's exchange offer in place.

Oppo Reno7 series features Sony IMX sensor, 90Hz refresh rate and 4,500mAh battery along with 65W fast charger.

The Reno7 Pro 5G sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor at the rear along with the Sony IMX709 front sensor for selfies. Other innovative camera features include the Bokeh Flare Video, Portrait Mode, and AI Highlight video.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G uses triple lenses setup at the rear. It has a main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro uses a Sony IMX709 sensor of 32MP for selfies.

The Reno7 Pro 5G sports proprietary Oppo’s Glow design with industry-first aircraft-grade new Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology that creates microscopic etchings on the device's back to make it scratch-resistant and dustproof, the company claims.

The smartphone is available in two colors Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset. Further, Oppo’s RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions. The smartphone uses ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

