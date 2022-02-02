Oppo is preparing itself for the next smartphone launch under the Reno series. The new Oppo Reno7 series will debut in India on February 4. The Oppo Reno7 series will be a camera-driven range with sensors from Sony being used in it. Oppo Reno7 series will see two smartphones, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G. Among the features, these smartphones will be using the MediaTek chipset and are 5G-enabled to say the least. The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching them in premium category.

Oppo will also be launching the neckband Enco M32 and Oppo Watch Free on the same day. The Oppo Reno7 series along with Enco M32 and Watch Free will debut on Flipkart in India

There are lots of features that we already know about Oppo Reno7 series. Here are some of it:

Display

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G will have a 6.55 inch OLED display having 92.8% screen-to-body ratio. The phone might see the punch hole display to utilise the more screen space for content. It is also expected that these smartphones will see the 120Hz refresh rate as standard.

Design

The 5G handsets, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G, will come with proprietary Oppo's Glow design that incorporates Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology. The Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G will be available in two colours; Startails Blue and Starlight Black.

Processor

Oppo will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset in the Reno7 series. The work put in by Oppo has resulted in an enhanced display, better imaging capabilities and clearer videos when compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in the Reno6 Pro, the company said.

The 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX features one of the fastest smartphone CPUs. It comprises the 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 and achieves up to 5100Mbps peak downlink and 700Mbps uplink speeds.

Battery

The phone also incorporates an industry-leading 65W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature that charges the phone to 100% in 31 minutes. The technology also prevents battery heating thus allowing users to play games while charging their device.

Storage

The Reno7 series comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions.

OS

The Reno7 series will run on OPPO’s new ColorOS 12, which is defined by a clean and uncluttered UI complete with new 3D Icons that are simple yet aesthetically pleasing. In a first, ColorOS 12 offers Omoji. This feature, boosted by OPPO’s proprietary Face Capture algorithm, allows users to express their unique style through a personalized emoji avatar. ColorOS 12’s PC Connect feature allows you to seamlessly connect your Reno7 Pro 5G to a PC via Bluetooth or by scanning a QR code.

Cameras

Oppo will be using the Sony sensors in the Reno7 series. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is going to feature Sony’s new 32MP IMX709 selfie sensor with its 50MP IMX766 flagship camera sensor at the rear. Both, the IMX709 and IMX766, support DOL-HDR technology which increases the dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos.

Pricing

Oppo might plan to bring the Reno7 5G under the 35k range and the Reno7 Pro 5G could start around ₹39,990, depending upon RAM/ROM combinations.

