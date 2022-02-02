Oppo Reno7 series, Enco M32 and Watch Free. What do we know so far

Oppo is preparing itself for the next smartphone launch under the Reno series. The new Oppo Reno7 series will debut in India on February 4. The Oppo Reno7 series will be a camera-driven range with sensors from Sony being used in it. Oppo Reno7 series will see two smartphones, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G. Among the features, these smartphones will be using the MediaTek chipset and are 5G-enabled to say the least. The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching them in premium category.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}