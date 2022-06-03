Oppo is set to launch its latest addition to the K series lineup, K10 5G, in India on June 8 at 12 noon IST. After launching the non-5G K10, the Chinese smartphone maker brings the 5G variant to India. Oppo claims to sold 1,00,000 units of K10 in the first 15 days of its first sale. Now, the brand wants to extend its newly introduced into the 5G segment with this new offering.

“The K series aims to cater to the daily needs of consumers who are constantly on the move by offering them a phone that will help them take a giant step towards achieving everything they want effortlessly," said Oppo.

Oppo further added, “The upcoming K10 5G will be aesthetically pleasing with an Ultra-Slim Design and the proprietary Oppo Glow made with glitter sand process. The smartphone will sport a sleek straight-edge design with ergonomic styling, reflective metal texture, and fingerprint and scratch-resistant back. K10 5G is going to be the slimmest 5G smartphone in the given segment despite its huge battery capacity."

It will be powered by a premium 5G chipset, dynamic memory through RAM expansion technology, and will support a lightning-fast charging experience along with a massive, long-lasting battery, it says.

It is also going to offer a premium and immersive audio-visual experience. The smartphone will be available at Flipkart, retail outlets, and Oppo online store.