Oppo to launch K10 5G on June 8. Check details about the features

Oppo is set to launch its latest addition to the K series lineup, K10 5G, in India on June 8 at 12 noon IST. After launching the non-5G K10, the Chinese smartphone maker brings the 5G variant to India. Oppo claims to sold 1,00,000 units of K10 in the first 15 days of its first sale. Now, the brand wants to extend its newly introduced into the 5G segment with this new offering.

