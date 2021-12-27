Oppo to launch three new Find X phones powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC

Oppo to launch three new Find X phones powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- The flagship family would actually have three members at launch, with the third one with a yet unknown chipset
Oppo promised in early December a Find X phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive in Q1 2022. Two weeks later, it was confirmed that another device from the series will be powered by a Dimensity 9000.
As per GSM Arena, the flagship family would actually have three members at launch, with the third one with a yet unknown chipset.
Reports also suggest Oppo is working on another Find N phone, which will have a horizontal hinge, which will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei P50 Pocket in the Chinese market.
Interestingly enough, they also called the series 'Find X5' instead of 'Find X4'.
The Find X5 Pro is expected to be a mild upgrade over the current flagship Find X3 Pro.
Aside from the obvious chipset change, another notable improvement will be faster charging, with rumours pointing to 80W - a long-overdue change for Oppo, which has been launching phones with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 for over two years.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
