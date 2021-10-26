OPPO has today announced its collaboration with Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, to support tech start-ups in the country. As a part of this collaboration, the OPPO's Elevate Program will work with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Through this partnership, the smartphone maker welcomes participation from innovators, tech experts, young startups to showcase innovative technologies.

The platform will focus on inviting entries from innovators in leading emerging technology industries including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, Healthcare, 5G, and Data Protection. Through this robust partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups enter a fast-growing innovation ecosystem

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “I’m excited to work with Invest India and AGNii team to reiterate our commitment towards strengthening the start-up ecosystem in India. In line with the government’s vision to bolster the innovation in India, Invest India and AGNii together will further enhance OPPO’s Elevate Program and will help provide innovators with a platform to turn their dreams into a reality. Through the program, we are looking forward to unlocking the potential of India’s startups and talent in the emerging technology domain to create more and more innovations for supporting mankind."

Registrations for the program start from October 25 and will go on till November 23. The finalists will present their innovations to a jury with representatives from OPPO Global team, Seattle Innovation, Module Leaders from different business verticals to innovation and investment teams.

The shortlisted startups demonstrating market potential from the identified areas of the business will be provided with an office workspace, expert mentoring by the OPPO team, opportunities to work with OPPO global teams/exhibitions, and financial support.

They will also gain access to 5G and Camera Innovation labs at India R&D centre, as well as permit to use the its devices and solutions for product development and ideation purposes. Moreover, they will be able to use OPPO’s distribution channels and the partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.

