Oppo’s first foldable smartphone. Things you must know about it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Foldable smartphones are not going anywhere. After practically rolling of the foldable smartphones by South Korean electronics veteran Samsung, Oppo has also announced its first foldable smartphone. The first Oppo foldable smartphone will be called Oppo Find N, announced Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo. This will be showcased at the upcoming Oppo Inno Day 2021 starting on December 14. The two days event will see other innovations from the Chinese smartphone maker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foldable smartphones are not going anywhere. After practically rolling of the foldable smartphones by South Korean electronics veteran Samsung, Oppo has also announced its first foldable smartphone. The first Oppo foldable smartphone will be called Oppo Find N, announced Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo. This will be showcased at the upcoming Oppo Inno Day 2021 starting on December 14. The two days event will see other innovations from the Chinese smartphone maker.

“This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones, and one that I’ve been truly excited about since taking on the role as chief product officer at OPPO," said Pete. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones, and one that I’ve been truly excited about since taking on the role as chief product officer at OPPO," said Pete. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Whether it’s fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths, or 5G connectivity, smartphone development has reached a limit that requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to continue innovating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally. Although a handful of other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as utility, durability and user experience continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people."

“We believe that a good product must first be beautiful and pleasant – simple in design, natural and comfortable in material. It needs to offer powerful performance while maintaining an appropriate weight and size. Especially for a foldable device with a large-screen, it has to feel good in the hand. The OPPO Find N has achieved each of these."

“For a foldable smartphone, both the closed-screen and open-screen experience should be equally simple to use. With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing the hinge and display designs available today. We look forward to truly pushing the folding screen experience forward." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}