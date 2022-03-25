Owning an iPhone can be much cheaper, easier if this comes true

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple could possibly shift to subscription model for the sale of iPhone and other Apple products. This was speculated by Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg writer. He says that the US-based iPhone maker could offer its devices on monthly app fee. If this news turns out to be factual it will make the ownership of iPhones and iPads much easier without paying a huge sum in just one go.

“It could help Apple generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to stomach spending thousands of dollars on new devices," writes Gurman.

"It could help Apple generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to stomach spending thousands of dollars on new devices," writes Gurman.

iPhones have been the main driver for Apple's revenue contributing to more than half to its earnings. According to him, iPhones alone generated $192 billion revenue for Apple last year.

If the Apple’s subscription model comes into effect, the users can pay monthly fee for a new phone, Pad, Watch, Macbook, etc instead of paying the entire amount. It is like paying for the iCloud subscription.

According to Gurman, the existing Apple ID can be used for this purchase. This is just speculation now and Apple has not confirmed or denied anything. The subscription could range between 12 months to 24 months. We are still not sure whether any down payment would also be required under this speculated scheme of ownership.

Nonetheless, in more simplistic form it is like owning a Reliance JioPhone Next, either by paying the entire amount in one go or the buyers can chose from ₹1,999 as down payment and the rest amount to be paid under instalments.

Apple subscription model may not be available to all the regions initially even if it is true but can be a game changer for the brand in a country like India where people still aspire to own an iPhone or any other Apple product.

