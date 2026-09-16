'Pace yourself until youre confident': Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei bat for AI safety and transparency

San Francisco (California) [US], September 16 (ANI): Nividia CEO Jensen Huang has advocated by pacing AI development until the labs have confidence in the product but said that new regulations are not required.

Speaking at an event hosted by Salesforce CEO and Chairman Marc Benioff Huang advocated for AI safety.

"Safety is paramount. In a lot of ways, it's job one. However, safety is an engineering problem. We're developing software after all. We're developing computing systems after all. It's a complicated computing system, but it's ultimately a computing system. So the first thing is to make sure that we create the test environments for testing these complex systems, and those test environments have to be built in a good way, built in a safe way."

Huang said that speed of development and safety of the products could go hand-in-hand and companies should pace themselves till they are confident.

"The second thing is we have to test these products. If we're not confident about the safety of the products, like all companies, like you and I, all the companies here, if you build a product or a service and you're not confident in its functionality, capability, or safety, then don't release it. And so that's a very obvious thing to do. You pace yourself until you are confident, you're releasing something that the market would appreciate. The market forces are already there. We don't need any new laws. We don't need new regulations. We just need companies to decide that," he said

"When it's, you know, run as fast as they can, I think innovation, speed, and safe products are not, it's a false choice. You could definitely have both at the same time. So run as fast as you can, but if you feel at any given point in time the company's out of control or the product's not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right," he added.

Speaking at the same event, Open AI CEO Sam Altman said that AI safety should not have any qualifier and said it was great that the industry wants to come together to ensure this.

"You have companies saying things like, we will only slow down, or we'll only be responsible if other companies are responsible...And then the public naturally says, we'd really like to know that you're going to do this safely and be responsible no matter what...There should be no qualifier on that," he said.

"The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it's the right thing, and because we feel the magnitude of this...I think it's great for our industry to say we want to come together and we want to be able to coordinate and make sure we have enough time to do this safely...But when there's any implication that because of the commercial pressures and the race, some company, or between countries, some countries might not do the right thing, I think that's when people get very scared," he added.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei who set-off the debate on slowing the pace of development down advocated for better practices and greater transparency while speaking at the same event.

"So let's say you're running a car company, and another car company, not yours, they have some kind of safety incident. Something goes wrong with the brakes, something with the manufacturing...Now you believe you have the best safety record in the industry. What do you do? How do you approach it? Obviously, it's very tempting to attack your competitor and say these guys are unsafe...But I think the more responsible way to respond to it is to say, first of all, let's look at our own record. We may not have had this big high-profile incident, but I'm sure we're not perfect. Let's look at everything and we can always be better. Let's make our practices better. Let's recommit transparency. Let's invest more in safety," he said.