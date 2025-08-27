Mint Explainer | A web for machines, not humans: Decoding ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s next big move
Leslie D'Monte 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Summary
Parag Agrawal wants to change how AI surfs the internet by creating a platform that is built for AI, works in real time, can be trusted, and scales easily. But is the idea new? What does it entail?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After his ouster from Twitter, now 'X', Parag Agrawal has launched a new company, Parallel Web Systems, that is attempting to create a "web for machines". He is betting on a web that will be dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), not humans.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story