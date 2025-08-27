The programmatic web has long imagined reshaping the internet so machines can interact with it directly. The agentic web goes further, envisioning AI agents that don’t just fetch facts but act on them— booking flights, restocking groceries, or running analysis. But unlike Web3, which focused on decentralised ownership but never scaled, Parallel is a web built for AI as its primary user. With APIs that promise clean, verifiable, real-time data, Agrawal is creating the first serious infrastructure for this shift in the hope that enterprises will pay for it.