How artificial intelligence caught leukaemia in Maharashtra’s Parbhani
Silicon Valley has a grand vision of AI replacing doctors. But this story isn’t about that. Instead, it’s a story about overlooked places like Parbhani, where technology helps exhausted pathologists see clearly again, catching life-threatening diseases before it’s too late.
Parbhani, Maharashtra: From the window of Udyati Pathology Lab, the noise of Parbhani is relentless. A chaos of honking scooters, impatient rickshaws and street vendors shouting their daily specials rises from the road below. Just steps away, the railway station adds its own chorus—train announcements crackling through loudspeakers, metal wheels screeching against tracks. The air filled with the small-town urgency of life in motion.
Inside, Dr Chaitanya K. sits in front of a microscope and a half-drunk cup of tea. On the wall, a faded sign reads in hand-painted Marathi: “Accurate diagnosis, unwavering trust."
But here, accuracy has always been a battle fought against exhaustion, distractions and overwhelming demand.
A paediatric blood report arrives on Chaitanya’s screen. The numbers seem ordinary: white blood cells normal; haemoglobin slightly low; platelets borderline. Typical monsoon fever, he thinks, almost ready to dismiss it. But experience and the scars of past misdiagnoses have taught him caution. Instead of signing off, he gently places the slide into an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scanner he recently bought, against nearly everyone’s advice.
Amid the clamour rising from the street, the machine begins examining hundreds of cells, undistracted by the relentless noise below.
Then, a red notification flashes on the screen. Blast cells: 86%.