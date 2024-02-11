Parental Controls on Apps Don’t Work. Here’s a Better Way.

What went wrong?

Think about this: Tech companies expect parents to have the time and skills to dig into their kids’ apps. Every app the child uses has different controls and defaults, so it can be confusing and cumbersome. Apple promised a one-stop-shop solution with its Screen Time settings, but that has proven unreliable. When setting time limits and restricting apps and adult content, there have been problems syncing changes across devices. Apple has said it’s working to fix these.