Paytm goes live with UPI LITE: Details on feature
- UPI LITE, which was created by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022. The feature simplifies small value transactions and reduces clutter in the user's bank passbook, as these transactions will now only be displayed in the Paytm balance and history section, rather than in the bank passbook.
Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has launched UPI LITE, a new feature enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India, that facilitates quick and real-time transactions for multiple small value UPI transactions. With this feature, Paytm Bank aims to promote adoption of digital payments in India, as per the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×