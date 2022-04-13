Paytm integrates eRaktKosh to track real-time plasma availability across blood banks

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We are committed to bringing seamless access to digital healthcare for all our users and the latest step in that direction is the integration of the eRaktKosh feature on the Paytm app. The feature will play a crucial role in the lives of people during emergency situations by allowing them to quickly track and share real-time information about plasma availability at thousands of blood banks located across the country, completely eliminating the need to run from hospital to hospital."