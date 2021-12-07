India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, Paytm , has today announced special discounted fares for flight bookings for armed forces personnel, students and senior citizens. The discounts will be available for bookings in IndiGo , Go Air, Spicejet , and AirAsia. The discounts are in the range of 15% to 50% and to bring further convenience, students will also be able to avail extra baggage of up to 10 kgs.

The fares come at a considerable discount than the normal prices available and will be in addition to the already existing offers being offered by Paytm and banking service providers.

Paytm users can simply search for flight options after entering their details and discover the applicable discount and offer.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Travel ticketing is an important segment for us and we always aim to facilitate ease of booking for our users and also plan their trip more economically. With our airline partners, we are able to do that for users from the armed forces, students and senior citizen"

Paytm App enables users to book flight, inter-city bus and train tickets. The company has partnerships with all major domestic airlines and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent.

It has direct integration with over 2,000 bus operators. The platform leverages its transactional and behavioural insights to suggest relevant travel ticketing options to users on the Paytm app.

It has innovated in the travel ticketing vertical for customer convenience by launching new products such as a nearby airport feature, EMI-based loans for flight travel, PNR confirmation status and live running status for train travel as well as contactless ticket-buying on buses.

