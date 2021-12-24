Paytm has today announced cashback and other rewards for prepaid mobile recharges after the recent price hike. On recharges, first time users will now get a flat discount of ₹15 using FLAT15 promocode. Also, users can choose from multiple offers, including a chance to win cashback up to ₹1000 on using the ‘WIN1000’ promo code.

All the telecom operators revised their prepaid tariff plans making it costlier by an average of 20 per cent.

These offers are applicable on all prepaid connections from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL to MTNL. The company has also reiterated that there are no additional charges or processing fees levied on such transactions, therefore users will not have to pay anything other than the recharge amount.

Besides availing rewards for recharges & bill payments, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program. Whenever a user invites friends & family to use Paytm for mobile recharges, both the referrer and the referee can earn up to ₹100 cashback.

To bring more convenience to its users Paytm has recently enhanced its mobile recharge experience with features such as 3-click instant payment and a user-friendly display of plans. The app also reminds the users about their latest bill amount and due date.

Paytm spokesperson said, "Recently, there has been a rise in prices for mobile recharges across Jio, Airtel and Vi and our cashback offers will certainly come as a relief to users. We continue to keep mobile recharges absolutely free, convenient and seamless on the Paytm app. There are no processing fees or additional charges that a user incurs for mobile recharges on the Paytm platform."

Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. Users can also choose to pay using Paytm Postpaid, the company’s Buy Now, Pay Later option.

The company offers mobile recharges and bill payments and continues to serve millions of users in this segment. Paytm users can also make payments for their electricity bills, credit card bills, cylinder bookings, monthly rentals and many more day-to-day needs from the comfort of their homes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.