Have you noticed the change in the Paytm while making any recharge? It has started levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges done through it. Paytm is charging between Re 1 to ₹6 as convenience fee, platform fee, surcharge, whatever you call it, for the recharges done on the platform. It is not only limited to the Paytm Wallet but applicable on recharges done through UPI, debit or credit card as well. It is applicable for both, via app or through the website.

This new Paytm feature is being rolled out and may not be available to all its users now but sooner or later it will be implemented for all. Paytm is levying the platform fee on the recharges above ₹100. Paytm followed the footsteps of PhonePe which started this trend.

View Full Image Paytm platform fee.

Today, I confirmed this personally while recharging a prepaid mobile. The actual recharge amount was ₹239 but due to this ‘platform fee’ I had to pay ₹241, additional ₹2 as convenience fee. When pointed out on Twitter, Paytm responded, “Paytm may charge a very nominal fee for some Mobile Recharges done on Paytm App or Website. This charge is applicable for all Payment methods and is displayed on the payment page before you proceed with the Recharge."

On the contrary, Amazon Pay and Google Pay aren’t charging any processing fee. People may opt for one of these options to save the platform fee/convenience fee/processing fee. This move possibly aimed at generating more revenue.