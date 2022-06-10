Paytm starts levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges. Check the details here

Have you noticed the change in the Paytm while making any recharge? It has started levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges done through it. Paytm is charging between Re 1 to ₹6 as convenience fee, platform fee, surcharge, whatever you call it, for the recharges done on the platform. It is not only limited to the Paytm Wallet but applicable on recharges done through UPI, debit or credit card as well. It is applicable for both, via app or through the website.

