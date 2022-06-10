Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Paytm starts levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges. Check the details here

Paytm starts levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges. Check the details here

Paytm is levying platform fee on recharges. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:07 PM IST Written By Haider Ali Khan

  • Paytm platform fee is applicable on all modes of payment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Have you noticed the change in the Paytm while making any recharge? It has started levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges done through it. Paytm is charging between Re 1 to 6 as convenience fee, platform fee, surcharge, whatever you call it, for the recharges done on the platform. It is not only limited to the Paytm Wallet but applicable on recharges done through UPI, debit or credit card as well. It is applicable for both, via app or through the website.

Have you noticed the change in the Paytm while making any recharge? It has started levying ‘platform fee’ for recharges done through it. Paytm is charging between Re 1 to 6 as convenience fee, platform fee, surcharge, whatever you call it, for the recharges done on the platform. It is not only limited to the Paytm Wallet but applicable on recharges done through UPI, debit or credit card as well. It is applicable for both, via app or through the website.

This new Paytm feature is being rolled out and may not be available to all its users now but sooner or later it will be implemented for all. Paytm is levying the platform fee on the recharges above 100. Paytm followed the footsteps of PhonePe which started this trend.

This new Paytm feature is being rolled out and may not be available to all its users now but sooner or later it will be implemented for all. Paytm is levying the platform fee on the recharges above 100. Paytm followed the footsteps of PhonePe which started this trend.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Paytm platform fee.
Click on the image to enlarge

Today, I confirmed this personally while recharging a prepaid mobile. The actual recharge amount was 239 but due to this ‘platform fee’ I had to pay 241, additional 2 as convenience fee. When pointed out on Twitter, Paytm responded, “Paytm may charge a very nominal fee for some Mobile Recharges done on Paytm App or Website. This charge is applicable for all Payment methods and is displayed on the payment page before you proceed with the Recharge."

On the contrary, Amazon Pay and Google Pay aren’t charging any processing fee. People may opt for one of these options to save the platform fee/convenience fee/processing fee. This move possibly aimed at generating more revenue.