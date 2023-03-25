Paytm unveils fully indigenous technology-powered upgraded payments platform2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The fintech company's upgraded platform is designed to facilitate fast, secure, and seamless payments, and is capable of handling up to 10 times the current scale, according to a company statement.
Paytm, the payments and financial services platform owned by One97 Communications, has announced the release of its new technology platform developed entirely in-house. The upgraded platform is expected to enhance Paytm's already fast, secure, and seamless payment services, according to the company.
