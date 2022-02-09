Paytm has today announced cashback and other rewards on UPI money transfers during the upcoming Paytm India versus West Indies ODI and T20 matches, scheduled from February 6th to 20th, 2022. On matchdays, new users will be able to avail of '4 ka 100 cashback offer' wherein they will get assured cashback of Rs. 100 for money transfer through Paytm UPI. New users will be able to avail this offer on all money transfers of Rs. 4.

Besides this, users can win additional cashback by participating in the referral program. Whenever a user invites friends and family to use Paytm for UPI money transfers, both the referrer and the referee can earn up to ₹100 cashback.

To promote the offer, Paytm had also launched an online campaign with Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan Singh and West Indies player Chris Gayle.

Users can register for Paytm UPI within a few minutes using their Paytm app. It enables them to make seamless and secure online payments directly from their bank account. It also allows them to instantly check the balance of the linked account for free and make payments by scanning any UPI QR code.

In the UPI ecosystem, Paytm Payments Bank is the biggest beneficiary bank for UPI transactions, with a record 926 mn transactions in December 2021, as per NPCI data and is also one of the leading remitter banks for UPI transactions. The Bank’s robust technology has enabled it to offer seamless, secure and superfast UPI money transfers, with the lowest technical decline rates in India.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm said, “Paytm UPI offers superfast and secure money transfers, which brings convenience to millions of users. This upcoming cricket season, we want to celebrate the sport with our users with a special offer to give Rs. 100 in cashback."

