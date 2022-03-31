Paytm Payment Gateway (Paytm PG) users can now avail the ‘book now, pay later’ on IRCTC ticketing services with the launch of Paytm Postpaid on its platform. Paytm Postpaid allows users to book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later. The feature will be beneficial as users will be able to book train tickets without having to pay immediately.

The company has witnessed a rapid adoption of its Buy Now, Pay Later offering among its users as it aptly caters to their financial needs – from booking tickets to paying utility bills, and even shopping, it said.

Users can avail this facility for a wide range of products and services at retail shops and websites.

Paytm Postpaid offers interest free credit up to ₹60,000 for a period of upto 30 days and users are provided a single monthly bill to keep a track of all their credit-driven spending.

Users can pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle or convert their bill to EMI for convenient payments.

Praveen Sharma, CEO, Paytm Payments Services Limited said, “We strive to offer innovative tech-driven solutions to users to enable seamless digital payments and financial services. Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) will now be available for users who want to book train tickets through IRCTC. Through the partnership with IRCTC, Paytm PG hopes to offer seamless and secure digital payments to users for instant ticket bookings with the option to pay later."

Steps to use Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) for IRCTC ticket booking:

1) Go to IRCTC, finalize your journey details and select ‘Pay Later’ in the payments section

2) Click on Paytm Postpaid

3) Login using Paytm credentials, enter the OTP and it’s done!

