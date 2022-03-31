Paytm users can book train tickets on IRCTC now and pay later. Know how to do it

Paytm Payment Gateway (Paytm PG) users can now avail the ‘book now, pay later’ on IRCTC ticketing services with the launch of Paytm Postpaid on its platform. Paytm Postpaid allows users to book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later. The feature will be beneficial as users will be able to book train tickets without having to pay immediately.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}