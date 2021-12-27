Paytm announced that it has integrated National Health Authority's Health ID, through which users can create their unique Health ID on its app. Users who create their IDs on Paytm will be able to pull their lab reports, book tele-consults with participating hospitals, and organize all their information with ease in a health locker, all on the Paytm App. Paytm becomes the largest consumer platform to enable the creation of Health IDs for both Android and iOS users.

The Indian government’s Health ID is essential in creating a digital health record for Indians, which allows them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers. Through the Health ID, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) with Health ID to create a longitudinal health history.

The company is aiming to enable over 10 million Indians to create their Health IDs within six months.

Paytm mini app store has also launched a Health Storefront that aggregates and brings the names in the healthcare space and through which users can book tele-consultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Paytm is used by millions of users for their everyday needs. Healthcare is an important need for all Indians and with our latest initiative, users can create their unique Health ID on the Paytm App. This is aligned with the Government of India’s initiative, and offers users access to their digital health records with ease."

Earlier, Paytm had on-boarded Digilocker to its mini app store. Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, save/store and even receive verified electronic copies of documents from registered organizations directly into individual lockers. Users who have booked Covid-19 vaccines through Paytm can add their vaccine certificates to Digilocker.

