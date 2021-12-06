Paytm’s market share is not defined by UPI: Company spox

While Paytm has become synonymous with digital payments in India, it is now growing its base in financial services. However, Paytm is not focussed on UPI alone. The digital payments and financial services platform saw its revenue from operations grow by 64% Y-o-Y to ₹10.9 billion in Q2 FY 2022, driven by 52% growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and more than 3 times growth in financial services and other revenue.

