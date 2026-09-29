Pebble Qore Ultra fitness band arrives with AI health insights and Body Age tracking: Price, features and sale date

Pebble has launched the Qore Ultra, its new flagship wellness band in India, with AI-powered health insights, Body Age tracking and a Readiness Score. The wearable was rolled out in New Delhi on September 29, targeting people who want to track their health and fitness without paying any subscription fees.

The Qore Ultra will be available from October 2 with an introductory price of ₹5,999 and an MRP of ₹8,999. The band will reportedly monitor health parameters 24/7 and provide up to 15 days of battery life. It will go on sale via Pebble's website, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores in India.

Qore Ultra AI-powered health tracking The Qore Ultra features a 4-PD precision sensor array and 6-axis motion sensors, which track heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), respiration and stress. The band is 3 ATM water resistant and can automatically detect certain workouts, such as running and walking.

The wearable also has over 100 sports modes, with GPS sports tracking being managed via the accompanying app. Pebble claims that rather than merely showing health measurements, the emphasis is on making it easier to interpret and make decisions based on the data.

Readiness score, Body Age and fitness age The newly released Pebble Qore app consolidates all of the band's health and fitness stats. It rates a user against parameters such as HRV, sleep quality, and stress to reflect the user's readiness for the day, using a Readiness Score of 0-100.

The app also has a Body Energy Score to monitor stamina. According to Pebble, the Body Age is updated every three days, and GPS runs are used for estimating the VO₂ Max and Fitness Age. The Weekly Recap feature uses AI to analyse behavioural trends and provide insights from the data gathered.

Families and wellness pricing Pebble has also introduced new features to the Qore app, including Family Ranking and Group Sharing. These allow users to share selected wellness metrics and participate in fitness challenges with family members, while retaining control over their data.