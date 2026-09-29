Pebble Qore Ultra fitness band arrives with AI health insights and Body Age tracking: Price, features and sale date

Pebble has launched the Qore Ultra, its new flagship wellness band in India, with AI-powered health insights, Body Age tracking and a Readiness Score. The wearable was rolled out in New Delhi on September 29, targeting people who want to track their health and fitness without paying any subscription fees.

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The Qore Ultra will be available from October 2 with an introductory price of ₹5,999 and an MRP of ₹8,999. The band will reportedly monitor health parameters 24/7 and provide up to 15 days of battery life. It will go on sale via Pebble's website, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores in India.

Qore Ultra AI-powered health tracking The Qore Ultra features a 4-PD precision sensor array and 6-axis motion sensors, which track heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), respiration and stress. The band is 3 ATM water resistant and can automatically detect certain workouts, such as running and walking.

The wearable also has over 100 sports modes, with GPS sports tracking being managed via the accompanying app. Pebble claims that rather than merely showing health measurements, the emphasis is on making it easier to interpret and make decisions based on the data.

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Readiness score, Body Age and fitness age The newly released Pebble Qore app consolidates all of the band's health and fitness stats. It rates a user against parameters such as HRV, sleep quality, and stress to reflect the user's readiness for the day, using a Readiness Score of 0-100.

The app also has a Body Energy Score to monitor stamina. According to Pebble, the Body Age is updated every three days, and GPS runs are used for estimating the VO₂ Max and Fitness Age. The Weekly Recap feature uses AI to analyse behavioural trends and provide insights from the data gathered.

Families and wellness pricing Pebble has also introduced new features to the Qore app, including Family Ranking and Group Sharing. These allow users to share selected wellness metrics and participate in fitness challenges with family members, while retaining control over their data.

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Pebble Qore Ultra will go on sale in two new colours: Desert Gold and Deep Black & Deep Blue.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.