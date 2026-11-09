Subscribe

Pebble Qore Ultra review: Whoop-like health tracking at ₹5,999, but what are the trade-offs?

The Pebble Qore Ultra is a screenless fitness band priced at 5,999, offering AI-powered health insights, HRV monitoring, Body Age tracking and over 100 sports modes without requiring a subscription.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Nov 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Pebble Qore Ultra promises good battery life and a focused set of sensors.
Pebble Qore Ultra promises good battery life and a focused set of sensors.(Pragya Singha Roy/Mint)
AI Quick Read

The Pebble Qore Ultra takes a different approach to wearable technology. Instead of adding another display to your wrist, the company has focused on continuous health monitoring, sleep tracking and AI-powered wellness insights. It is a screen-free wellness band launched on September 29, 2026. It takes a more focused approach to recovery metrics (HRV, sleep, readiness) than notifications, watch faces, or an always-on display, making it a more approachable option than Whoop and the Fitbit Air.

Advertisement

At an introductory price of 5,999 (MRP 8,999) and available without any recurring subscription for its AI insights and scores, it is much cheaper than the competition and promises good battery life and a focused set of sensors.

You may be interested in

33% OFF

Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score, Body Age, HR, SpO2, VO2 Max, HRV, Stress | Subscription Free - Forest Black

  • Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score
  • Body Age
  • HR

₹5999

₹8999

Get This

33% OFF

Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score, Body Age, HR, SpO2, VO2 Max, HRV, Stress | Subscription Free - Coastel Blue

  • Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score
  • Body Age
  • HR

₹5999

₹8999

Get This

33% OFF

Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score, Body Age, HR, SpO2, VO2 Max, HRV, Stress | Subscription Free - Desert Gold

  • Pebble Newly Launched Qore Ultra Smart Band | 24X7 Advanced Sleep and Activity Tracking | AI Insights | Readiness Score
  • Body Age
  • HR

₹5999

₹8999

Get This

63% OFF

Pebble Royale Legend 1.43" AMOLED Display, Slimmest Design, Bluetooth Calling, Premium Built, Always On Display, Multi Sports Mode, Health Suite, Smart Calculator (Black)

  • Pebble Royale Legend 1.43" AMOLED Display
  • Slimmest Design
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹2999

₹7999

Get This

36% OFF

Pebble Newly Launched Qore Vox Smart Band | 24/7 Health, Sleep & Activity Tracking | Voice Recorder with AI Transcription & Meeting Summaries | No Subscription | Stealth Black

  • Pebble Newly Launched Qore Vox Smart Band | 24/7 Health
  • Sleep & Activity Tracking | Voice Recorder with AI Transcription & Meeting Summaries | No Subscription | Stealth Black

₹6359

₹9999

Get This

45% OFF

Pebble Qore 2 Smart Band Heart Rate | HRV | Body Temperature Monitoring | Sleep Tracker | 5ATM Water Resistant | Multiple Sports Modes | Premium Metal Body (Nebula Blue)

  • Pebble Qore 2 Smart Band Heart Rate | HRV | Body Temperature Monitoring | Sleep Tracker | 5ATM Water Resistant | Multiple Sports Modes | Premium Metal Body (Nebula Blue)

₹3299

₹5999

Get This

45% OFF

Pebble Qore 2 Smart Band Heart Rate | HRV | Body Temperature Monitoring | Sleep Tracker | 5ATM Water Resistant | Multiple Sports Modes | Premium Metal Body (Cosmic Black)

  • Pebble Qore 2 Smart Band Heart Rate | HRV | Body Temperature Monitoring | Sleep Tracker | 5ATM Water Resistant | Multiple Sports Modes | Premium Metal Body (Cosmic Black)

₹3299

₹5999

Get This

79% OFF

Pebble Vienna 1.27" HD Display, BT Calling Smart Watch for Women, Diamond Cut Design, Female Health Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Multipl Sports Mode, 200 mah

  • Pebble Vienna 1.27" HD Display
  • BT Calling Smart Watch for Women
  • Diamond Cut Design

₹1499

₹6999

Get This

36% OFF

Pebble Newly Launched Qore Vox Smart Band | 24/7 Health, Sleep & Activity Tracking | Voice Recorder with AI Transcription & Meeting Summaries | No Subscription | Summit Brown

  • Pebble Newly Launched Qore Vox Smart Band | 24/7 Health
  • Sleep & Activity Tracking | Voice Recorder with AI Transcription & Meeting Summaries | No Subscription | Summit Brown

₹6359

₹9999

Get This

83% OFF

boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Timber Brown)

  • boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling
  • Functional Crown
  • Multiple Sports Modes

₹1199

₹6999

Get This

78% OFF

boAt Storm Call 4 India's first Smartwatch with Type-C Charging,1.96” (4.97 cm) HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Sports Modes, Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep & Stress Tracking, SOS, IP68 (Navy Blue)

  • boAt Storm Call 4 India's first Smartwatch with Type-C Charging
  • 1.96” (4.97 cm) HD Display
  • Functional Crown

₹1399

₹6499

Get This

50% OFF

Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch, 1.97" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Women's Health, IP68, Up to 5 Days Battery, Functional Crown (Teal)

  • Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch
  • 1.97" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹2499

₹4999

Get This

43% OFF

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68,Wine Red

  • Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68
  • Wine Red

₹1699

₹2995

Get This

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro Smart Watch, 46mm, Upto 21 Days Battery Life, Smart Watches with 100+ Sports Mode, Cycling, iOS & Android Compatible, Health Monitoring (Titanium)

  • Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro Smart Watch
  • 46mm
  • Upto 21 Days Battery Life

₹36999

Get This

50% OFF

Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch, 1.97" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Women's Health, IP68, Up to 5 Days Battery, Functional Crown (Wine Red)

  • Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch
  • 1.97" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹2499

₹4999

Get This

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD,Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Rose Gold)

  • Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2
  • Heart Rate
  • BT Calling

₹3999

Get This

50% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • Bluetooth
  • Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP

₹19499

₹38999

Get This

94% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.83″ HD Display, AI Voice Assistant, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch for Men & Women - Black

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
  • 1.83″ HD Display
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1199

₹19999

Get This

Design and wearability

Pebble Qore Ultra box content.
Advertisement

The data is only stored in the companion Pebble Qore (or Halo) app. Keeping this to a minimum, this device weighs around 24 g and is connected to a nylon strap, which is intended for all-day and overnight use. The shape is compact and rectangular, with Forest Black, Coastal Blue and Desert Gold colours.

Without the screen, there is no distraction from the bulk, which is great for sleep tracking and recovery focus. It is rated 3 ATM (which is good for everyday water exposure and light activity, but not as strong as some previous Pebble bands which had a 5 ATM rating). Magnetic charging takes about two hours. Initial impressions indicate that it is comfortable in the long term, but the durability and fit consistency of the straps will require field testing of previous Qore models (these models occasionally drew notes on this).

Advertisement

Sensors and health tracking

Pebble Qore Ultra.

Hardware is based on a precision optical sensor array of 4 photodiodes (4-PD) and a 6-axis motion sensor. It supports continuous 24/7 monitoring of:

  • Heart rate and HRV
  • SpO2 (blood oxygen)
  • Respiratory rate
  • Stress
  • Skin/body temperature
  • Sleep stages (awake, light, deep, REM)
  • VO₂ Max estimates (primarily from GPS-tracked runs via the phone)

It also has built-in activity recognition for a number of activities (such as walking, running) and over 100 sports modes. GPS mapping, pace, distance and detailed route data are dependent upon the connection of the smartphone and not the GPS in the vehicle. These are wellness metrics, not medical-grade readings. Pebble does not claim independent clinical validation for the sensors or derived scores.

Advertisement
Also Read | CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Can its heart rate tracking keep up with daily fitness?

App, scores and AI insights

Pebble Qore aap.

The companion app is the real interface. It consolidates data into simplified scores:

  • Readiness Score (0–100) based on HRV, sleep quality, stress, and related signals
  • Sleep Score and Activity Score
  • Body Energy Score for stamina context
  • Body Age (updated every three days)
  • FitAge and VO₂ Max trends of runs
  • AI-powered weekly recap with behavioural insights and suggestions.

Advertisement
Pebble Qore Ultra Fitness Band.

Other features include family ranking/group sharing with selected metrics and challenges. Smart notifications (calls, sedentary alerts, hydration reminders) are available, but deliberately not used due to the lack of a screen. The focus is on giving people meaningful advice, not a lot of raw data. Unlike some premium Fitbit devices and Whoop (which has a membership fee), you don't need to pay for a subscription to receive the basic AI information and scores.

Advertisement

Battery life and practicality

Pebble Qore Ultra Fitness Band.

Pebble offers a 150 mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 15 days of battery life. It takes a long time to fully charge. A long battery life is useful since they need to be worn consistently for meaningful recovery and trend data. As a screenless device, I expect it should last longer.

Advertisement
Also Read | Poco X8 Power review: 10,000mAh battery delivers two-day endurance

Verdict

The Pebble Qore Ultra is certainly one of the most intriguing budget devices in the screenless wellness genre. It provides the basic idea behind devices such as Whoop: ongoing, passive measurement made actionable for readiness and recovery information, at a lower price point, and without subscription restrictions. The genuine differentiators in the Indian market are the 4-PD sensor upgrade, 15-day battery claim, and no-subscription AI scores.

In its own terms, a recovery band that is easy to use and has a specific purpose is a good recommendation for the right user.

Score: 7.8/10

It is available online from Pebble's website (pebblecart.com), Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores in India. As with all consumer wearables, use the information as a guideline for wellness, not a medical diagnosis.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyTech ReviewsPebble Qore Ultra review: Whoop-like health tracking at ₹5,999, but what are the trade-offs?
Advertisement
Read Next Story