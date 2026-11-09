Pebble Qore Ultra review: Whoop-like health tracking at ₹5,999, but what are the trade-offs?

The Pebble Qore Ultra takes a different approach to wearable technology. Instead of adding another display to your wrist, the company has focused on continuous health monitoring, sleep tracking and AI-powered wellness insights. It is a screen-free wellness band launched on September 29, 2026. It takes a more focused approach to recovery metrics (HRV, sleep, readiness) than notifications, watch faces, or an always-on display, making it a more approachable option than Whoop and the Fitbit Air.

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At an introductory price of ₹5,999 (MRP ₹8,999) and available without any recurring subscription for its AI insights and scores, it is much cheaper than the competition and promises good battery life and a focused set of sensors.

Design and wearability

Pebble Qore Ultra box content.

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The data is only stored in the companion Pebble Qore (or Halo) app. Keeping this to a minimum, this device weighs around 24 g and is connected to a nylon strap, which is intended for all-day and overnight use. The shape is compact and rectangular, with Forest Black, Coastal Blue and Desert Gold colours.

Without the screen, there is no distraction from the bulk, which is great for sleep tracking and recovery focus. It is rated 3 ATM (which is good for everyday water exposure and light activity, but not as strong as some previous Pebble bands which had a 5 ATM rating). Magnetic charging takes about two hours. Initial impressions indicate that it is comfortable in the long term, but the durability and fit consistency of the straps will require field testing of previous Qore models (these models occasionally drew notes on this).

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Sensors and health tracking

Pebble Qore Ultra.

Hardware is based on a precision optical sensor array of 4 photodiodes (4-PD) and a 6-axis motion sensor. It supports continuous 24/7 monitoring of:

Heart rate and HRV

SpO2 (blood oxygen)

Respiratory rate

Stress

Skin/body temperature

Sleep stages (awake, light, deep, REM)

VO₂ Max estimates (primarily from GPS-tracked runs via the phone) It also has built-in activity recognition for a number of activities (such as walking, running) and over 100 sports modes. GPS mapping, pace, distance and detailed route data are dependent upon the connection of the smartphone and not the GPS in the vehicle. These are wellness metrics, not medical-grade readings. Pebble does not claim independent clinical validation for the sensors or derived scores.

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App, scores and AI insights

Pebble Qore aap.

The companion app is the real interface. It consolidates data into simplified scores:

Readiness Score (0–100) based on HRV, sleep quality, stress, and related signals

Sleep Score and Activity Score

Body Energy Score for stamina context

Body Age (updated every three days)

FitAge and VO₂ Max trends of runs

AI-powered weekly recap with behavioural insights and suggestions.

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Pebble Qore Ultra Fitness Band.

Other features include family ranking/group sharing with selected metrics and challenges. Smart notifications (calls, sedentary alerts, hydration reminders) are available, but deliberately not used due to the lack of a screen. The focus is on giving people meaningful advice, not a lot of raw data. Unlike some premium Fitbit devices and Whoop (which has a membership fee), you don't need to pay for a subscription to receive the basic AI information and scores.

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Battery life and practicality

Pebble Qore Ultra Fitness Band.

Pebble offers a 150 mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 15 days of battery life. It takes a long time to fully charge. A long battery life is useful since they need to be worn consistently for meaningful recovery and trend data. As a screenless device, I expect it should last longer.

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Verdict The Pebble Qore Ultra is certainly one of the most intriguing budget devices in the screenless wellness genre. It provides the basic idea behind devices such as Whoop: ongoing, passive measurement made actionable for readiness and recovery information, at a lower price point, and without subscription restrictions. The genuine differentiators in the Indian market are the 4-PD sensor upgrade, 15-day battery claim, and no-subscription AI scores.

In its own terms, a recovery band that is easy to use and has a specific purpose is a good recommendation for the right user.

Score: 7.8/10

It is available online from Pebble's website (pebblecart.com), Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores in India. As with all consumer wearables, use the information as a guideline for wellness, not a medical diagnosis.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.