Pebble Qore Vox brings AI meeting notes to your wrist: Check price, features and battery life

Pebble launched the Qore Vox screenless wellness band in India on November 2, 2026. The new wearable costs ₹5,799 at a discount price and offers health and fitness monitoring, voice recording, and transcription capabilities powered by AI. It enables users to log their meetings, lectures and personal thoughts from their wrist and retrieve AI-generated notes via the Pebble Vox app.

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The Qore Vox is targeted at users seeking something beyond run-of-the-mill health tracking. The band can hear the conversation and understand it in 24 foreign languages, seven Indian languages and English, says Pebble. Additionally, it creates summaries without the need for any subscription or extra AI processing fees. The device is now available for purchase on Pebble's website as well as various stores in India.

Pebble Qore Vox: Voice recording, AI transcription features The side button on the Qore Vox can be double-pressed to begin recording. It can store up to 100 minutes of audio directly on the band, even when it is not connected to a smartphone. Recordings automatically sync with the app when connectivity becomes available.

Transcripts and AI-generated summaries are available in the Pebble Vox app. These can also be sent via WhatsApp and email. According to Pebble, it's compatible with English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali and Punjabi, as well as 24 other international languages.

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The band has an outward-facing blue indicator light to help with privacy; it will light up when recording is on. Recording only starts after the user manually activates it using the side button. The company says that audio files, transcripts and summaries stay on the user's device or phone.

Health tracking, recovery score and battery life The Pebble Qore Vox measures heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen, sleep and stress, in addition to voice recording. It also tracks steps, activity and calories burnt with its 4PD sensors on a daily basis.

The wearable provides a Recovery Score and a Daily AI Health Report using sleep, activity, resting heart rate and heart rate variability data. These features give personalised suggestions for rest, exercise and recovery.

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The band provides support for more than 100 sports modes, automatic walking and running detection and GPS trajectory tracking with the smartphone.

The Qore Vox weighs about 53 grams, has an IML-finished body and a stretchable, adjustable strap. Pebble says they can get 10 days of battery life. Selected calls, messages and app notifications can also be alerted by vibrating or lights.

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Pebble Qore Vox price in India, availability The Pebble Qore Vox has been priced at an introductory rate of ₹5,799, which is lower than its MRP of ₹9,999. It comes in three colour variations: Stealth Black, Storm Blue and Summit Brown.

According to its November 2nd, 2026, launch announcement, the wearable will be accessible via Pebble's official website and major retailers in India. It will also be coming soon to Amazon and Flipkart.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.