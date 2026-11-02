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Pebble Qore Vox brings AI meeting notes to your wrist: Check price, features and battery life

Pebble has launched the Qore Vox screenless wellness band in India at an introductory price of 5,799, combining health tracking with voice recording and AI-powered meeting summaries.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published2 Nov 2026, 04:37 PM IST
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Pebble has launched the Qore Vox.
Pebble has launched the Qore Vox.
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Pebble launched the Qore Vox screenless wellness band in India on November 2, 2026. The new wearable costs 5,799 at a discount price and offers health and fitness monitoring, voice recording, and transcription capabilities powered by AI. It enables users to log their meetings, lectures and personal thoughts from their wrist and retrieve AI-generated notes via the Pebble Vox app.

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The Qore Vox is targeted at users seeking something beyond run-of-the-mill health tracking. The band can hear the conversation and understand it in 24 foreign languages, seven Indian languages and English, says Pebble. Additionally, it creates summaries without the need for any subscription or extra AI processing fees. The device is now available for purchase on Pebble's website as well as various stores in India.

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Pebble Qore Vox: Voice recording, AI transcription features

The side button on the Qore Vox can be double-pressed to begin recording. It can store up to 100 minutes of audio directly on the band, even when it is not connected to a smartphone. Recordings automatically sync with the app when connectivity becomes available.

Transcripts and AI-generated summaries are available in the Pebble Vox app. These can also be sent via WhatsApp and email. According to Pebble, it's compatible with English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali and Punjabi, as well as 24 other international languages.

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The band has an outward-facing blue indicator light to help with privacy; it will light up when recording is on. Recording only starts after the user manually activates it using the side button. The company says that audio files, transcripts and summaries stay on the user's device or phone.

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Health tracking, recovery score and battery life

The Pebble Qore Vox measures heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen, sleep and stress, in addition to voice recording. It also tracks steps, activity and calories burnt with its 4PD sensors on a daily basis.

The wearable provides a Recovery Score and a Daily AI Health Report using sleep, activity, resting heart rate and heart rate variability data. These features give personalised suggestions for rest, exercise and recovery.

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The band provides support for more than 100 sports modes, automatic walking and running detection and GPS trajectory tracking with the smartphone.

The Qore Vox weighs about 53 grams, has an IML-finished body and a stretchable, adjustable strap. Pebble says they can get 10 days of battery life. Selected calls, messages and app notifications can also be alerted by vibrating or lights.

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Pebble Qore Vox price in India, availability

The Pebble Qore Vox has been priced at an introductory rate of 5,799, which is lower than its MRP of 9,999. It comes in three colour variations: Stealth Black, Storm Blue and Summit Brown.

According to its November 2nd, 2026, launch announcement, the wearable will be accessible via Pebble's official website and major retailers in India. It will also be coming soon to Amazon and Flipkart.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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