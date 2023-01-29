People can’t stop ‘Spotify snooping’ on friends, exes and crushes

Friend Activity is off by default. You can navigate to the Social section of settings on desktop or mobile to activate it. The setting—“Share my listening activity" on desktop, “Share what I listen to" on mobile—makes public what songs you listened to, the artist who sang it and when you played it. The Social tab includes other sharing options such as publishing your playlists or showing your recently played artists on your profile.

