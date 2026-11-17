Nov 17 - The Trump administration said on Monday it would restrict shipments of advanced chips from companies such as Nvidia to Southeast Asia data centres, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The measure sent shares of data centre and chip supply chain companies in Southeast Asia tumbling on Tuesday. The rule identifies Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil as countries where advanced chips are at higher risk of being diverted to China.

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NEIL SHAH, VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH, COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH:

"Export controls 2.0 is here. Chinese AI developers can no longer bypass physical hardware embargoes by renting advanced US compute power, like Nvidia's Blackwell or H200s, from overseas data centers, and the geo-arbitrage in the cloud will get tougher if audit compliance is tightly followed.

"The regulatory burden has fundamentally shifted from hardware manufacturers to cloud service providers and enterprises. Data center operators in hubs such as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia will now face massive 'Know Your Customer's Workload' requirements.

"Losing remote access creates a severe short-term compute bottleneck for Chinese tech giants, but it is a massive long-term catalyst for decoupling."

MING SAN SOONG, ANALYST, MBSB RESEARCH:

"The measures are unlikely to affect Malaysia's pipeline uniformly. Owner-operated campuses serving established US hyperscalers should be better placed to meet the requirements, while facilities reliant on Chinese AI customers or opaque GPU-as-a-Service arrangements may face longer licensing and customer-verification processes."

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"The immediate impact should be on GPU deployment and capacity activation, with construction demand affected only if the delays weaken tenant commitments or postpone follow-on phases."

CHARU CHANANA, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SAXO, SINGORE:

"This is a meaningful escalation because restrictions are moving beyond who can buy advanced chips to who can access their computing power remotely. For overseas data-centre operators reliant on Chinese customers, this could mean weaker utilisation, pricing pressure and delayed expansion. Chinese AI developers, meanwhile, could face rising costs and slower development timelines."

"For global investors, the message extends beyond China. AI remains a structural growth opportunity, but earnings quality, access to technology, regulatory exposure and returns on investment will increasingly determine the winners. The AI trade may not be ending, but the assumption that every part of the value chain benefits equally is becoming harder to defend."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.