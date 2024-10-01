Perplexity set to release Mac app on Oct 15, competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in AI search
Perplexity will launch its Mac app on October 15, featuring a pre-order option. The app offers functionalities similar to its web and mobile versions, including a Pro subscription for enhanced searches. Users can expect results in various formats and a Discover page for new topics.
Perplexity is set to unveil its native Mac application on October 15. A dedicated landing page has appeared on the Mac App Store, offering details about the upcoming release and the features users can expect. As part of this launch, the company is also introducing Perplexity Pro, a premium subscription option that can be purchased through iTunes, aiming to position itself against competitors like OpenAI, which launched its ChatGPT app for Mac earlier this year.