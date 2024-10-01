Perplexity is set to unveil its native Mac application on October 15. A dedicated landing page has appeared on the Mac App Store, offering details about the upcoming release and the features users can expect. As part of this launch, the company is also introducing Perplexity Pro, a premium subscription option that can be purchased through iTunes, aiming to position itself against competitors like OpenAI, which launched its ChatGPT app for Mac earlier this year.

According to the Mac App Store listing, users can pre-order the Perplexity app, which will automatically install on their devices once it becomes available, provided they are connected to the Internet. This pre-order feature functions similarly to pre-installation processes seen on Android platforms.

The Perplexity Mac app promises to deliver all the functionalities available on its web, Android, and iOS versions. Users can enter queries, allowing the AI to sift through online resources to gather information. The app will present results in both bullet-point and paragraph formats, complete with citations to enable users to explore topics further and validate information. Additionally, users will be able to pose follow-up questions, with the AI capable of understanding context to deliver relevant answers. A curated Discover page will also be available to help users uncover new subjects to explore.

Earlier this year, Perplexity launched a Pro Search feature, which leverages advanced inference techniques for in-depth analysis of search queries, particularly beneficial for niche or specialized topics. This feature will be included in the Mac app. On the free tier, users are limited to five searches every four hours.

The app's size is listed at 46.8MB and is compatible with macOS 13 or later. While the app is free to download, the Perplexity Pro subscription provides users with over 300 Pro Search queries daily, complimentary upgrades to the latest AI models, and early access to new features. The monthly subscription is priced at Rs. 1,950, and Mac users can subscribe through iTunes.

