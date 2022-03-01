TPV Technology announced the launch of the all new Philips active noise control (ANC) true wireless ( TWS ) headphones, TAT4506BK. The Philips ANC true wireless headphones, TAT4506BK is priced at ₹7,099 and available on all leading online and offline retail stores. The headphones provide a playtime of up to 24 hours. These headphones come with IPX4 splash and sweat proof design.

The wireless headphones are equipped with touch features that let you pause your playlist, take calls, and activate your phone's voice assistant. They also come with mono-mode that lets you make calls with a single earbud. These TWS are equipped with Sleep/Active Mode, i.e. when removing an earbud from your ear, the headphone goes into ‘sleep mode’ and once the earbud is returned back, it goes back into ‘active’ mode and the audio/video will resume playing.

The headphones are ergonomically designed and come with 10 mm speaker drivers, Bluetooth version: v5.0 for fast pairing and stable connection, charge 15 minutes for an extra hour playtime, and USB Type-C charging.

The audio market in India has grown exponentially at 62% in Q3 2021, with 16.6 million units shipped, and pushing its worldwide market share to 14% (Canalys). There is a significant demand for audio products that are comfortable and convenient to use for work related calls to workout sessions.

Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to announce the launch of Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones – TAT4506BK for our customers. Our ambition has been to provide innovative and high-quality products, easily accessible to customers at a competitive price. With the launch of ANC TWS, we are confident we will be able to address the needs of our tech savvy audiophile consumer base."

