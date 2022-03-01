Philips launches TWS earbuds with ANC and IPX4 rating. Price and details here

The wireless headphones are equipped with touch features that let you pause your playlist, take calls, and activate your phone's voice assistant. They also come with mono-mode that lets you make calls with a single earbud. These TWS are equipped with Sleep/Active Mode, i.e. when removing an earbud from your ear, the headphone goes into ‘sleep mode’ and once the earbud is returned back, it goes back into ‘active’ mode and the audio/video will resume playing.