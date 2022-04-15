Extreme IX and PhonePe have announced a partnership that will enable a faster digital payments experience for over 370 million PhonePe users. PhonePe has become the first digital payments platform to participate in an Internet Exchange in India. This industry first partnership will help decrease latency for PhonePe users irrespective of their location or ISP in India.

The partnership will allow PhonePe customers across India to swiftly administer their day-to-day financial transactions.

Extreme IX has 30 points of presence in 5 cities in India. It provides access to content by operating a neutral and faster interconnection platform in the country.

More than 450 networks which includes Internet Service Providers and prominent Content Delivery Networks like Netflix, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Akamai to name a few, are connected to Extreme IX fabric.

Jay Chawda, Head of Engineering for Datacenter and Networks said, ''PhonePe has always been at the bleeding edge of technology, and we are constantly striving to make the payment experience on our app seamless for our customers. The big driver for us to become the first digital payments platform to become early adopters of this technology was that we wanted to stay away from the instability of Internet networks and provide stable, direct connectivity with our CDN. We partnered with Extreme-IX as their wide geo-presence in India has enabled a quick and effective rollout for us.''

Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme group shared, “Fin-Tech is the future and with the growth in the number of transactions, Extreme IX is presented with a unique opportunity to reduce transaction time and enable the platform to ensure seamless high amount transactions. We at Extreme IX are elated to be partnering with the industry pioneer, PhonePe. I believe our partnership will act as a catalyst for improved technology infrastructure and awareness on the need of partnering with an Internet Exchange set-up to support the digitisation of operations across telecom, finance and the education sector. “