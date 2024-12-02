Earlier, December used to be the slowest month for smartphone and tech-related announcements, as the entire month celebrates the holiday season. However, now the roles have been reversed as this year, several tech brands are set to launch their new generation products globally. In India, several smartphone brands have lined up for back-to-back launches from budget to high-end models. Therefore, if you're looking for a smartphone upgrade or simply want to explore the latest smartphone trends, features, and advancements, then check out the list of smartphones launching in the coming weeks from top brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others.

Vivo X200 series: Vivo is expected to launch its flagship Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in mid-December with a new attractive-looking design, upgraded specifications, AI features, and more. Several leaks surrounding the smartphones revealed that they will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset which is the latest powerful processor. Both devices will retain a similar design with the circular camera module, however, the sizes of the smartphone will be different.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Xiamoi is expected to launch three mid-range smartphones on December 9, the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. All three models will have different processors, sizes, and price ranges, allowing buyers to choose from several different options based on their preferences. Reportedly, the Pro Plus model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor for smooth performance.

OnePlus 13 series: At the end of December or January, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to debut in the Indian market with new design and advanced camera capabilities. The OnePlus 13 will be the flagship model, whereas, the OnePlus 13R will be the mid-range smartphone model which is expected to be launched at under Rs.45000. However, both smartphones will reportedly offer flagship performance and features.

iQOO 13: Another flagship smartphone which is launching this week is the iQOO 13 which boosts several eye-catching features. Firstly, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for powerful performance. The smart comes with a 50MP triple camera setup along with new RGB lighting on the rear panel. iQOO also revealed that the smartphone is equipped with a 6150mAh battery.

Tecno PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Lastly, the new generation Tecno foldable is set to make its Indian debut this month with two models, the PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2. Reportedly, smartphones boost new design and upgraded performance, allowing users to experience advanced features. In the coming days, Tecno may reveal the official launch date.

