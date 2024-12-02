Phones launching in coming weeks: Vivo X200 series, Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13, more
The Vivo X200 series, Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13, and other smartphones launching in the coming weeks. Here’s everything you need to know.
Earlier, December used to be the slowest month for smartphone and tech-related announcements, as the entire month celebrates the holiday season. However, now the roles have been reversed as this year, several tech brands are set to launch their new generation products globally. In India, several smartphone brands have lined up for back-to-back launches from budget to high-end models. Therefore, if you're looking for a smartphone upgrade or simply want to explore the latest smartphone trends, features, and advancements, then check out the list of smartphones launching in the coming weeks from top brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others.