Pixel 6a and the Google’s Indian dilemma. What we have for 2022 and beyond

Google I/O 2022 event witnessed announcements related to the Pixel portfolio. The Pixel portfolio here means not only smartphones but TWS earbuds and Pixel Watches. The 2022 input/output event for the developers brought the news of the expansion of Pixel portfolio henceforth. Having said that, the Google Pixel portfolio has been kept away from India and Indian buyers. The US-based tech giant has avoided India for the launch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, primarily because of dwindling sales numbers.

