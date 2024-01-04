Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro receive first 2024 update; focuses on camera and UI fixes
In a recent development, Google has rolled out its first update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in 2024. The update, which comes two days later than usual due to January 1 falling on a Monday, focuses on resolving issues related to the Camera and User Interface (UI), according to a report by 9To5Google.