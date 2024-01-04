In a recent development, Google has rolled out its first update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in 2024. The update, which comes two days later than usual due to January 1 falling on a Monday, focuses on resolving issues related to the Camera and User Interface (UI), according to a report by 9To5Google. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fixes included in the update span various devices, with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 at the forefront, followed by the Pixel Fold and other supported devices. Users are encouraged to refer to the device key provided to interpret the changelog effectively:

[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold

[3] Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

[4] Pixel Tablet

The camera-related fix addresses issues encountered by users facing Camera crashes under specific conditions, with the exception of the Pixel Tablet. On the UI front, the update resolves a flashing black screen problem that some users experienced while playing videos under certain conditions. Additionally, it tackles issues related to users being unable to exit the Setup Wizard and problems with the wallpaper on the home screen displaying as black in specific conditions.

The Pixel 8 series has been notable for its consistent updates and feature drops, with this latest release aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. While the fixes primarily target Camera and UI issues, users are advised to stay tuned for further updates as Google continues to refine and optimize its flagship devices.

Meanwhile, Google has also recently announced the company's most powerful language model to date - Gemini. Google said Gemini outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and human experts on massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) tasks.

In a post on X about the new language model, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Introducing Gemini 1.0, our most capable and general AI model yet. Built natively to be multimodal, it’s the first step in our Gemini-era of models. Gemini is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano"

The Mountain View, California-based company also said that Gemini AI Nano, the more efficient version of the language model, will now be used to power on-device tasks on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro will use the Gemini model to power new features such as offering a summary of recorded conversations and AI-powered replies to conversations.

